Musician partners with UN women in Uganda

'Village Shrink' plants seed of positive masculinity

East London-born musician and former clinical psychologist Mthetho Tshemese, otherwise known as The Village Shrink, raises awareness about positive masculinity through music with various artists in the slums of Uganda to fight the scourge of gender-based violence against women and children.



Tshemese who arrived back in SA on Thursday, collaborated with many established and developing artists including top Ugandian songwriter Blackskin to produce a theme song entitled Wise Up. ..