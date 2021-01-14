Undisclosed settlement reached after plagiarism say
will.i.am pays DJ Lag for sampling his beats
DJ Lag is laughing all the way to the bank after reaching an undisclosed settlement agreement with American musician and producer will.i.am over sampling one of his songs without his permission.
Real name Lwazi Gwala, the Gqom pioneer confirmed the news to Sowetan yesterday, just less than two months after Culture, by DJ Megan Ryte, featuring A$AP Ferg and will.i.am, caused a social media maelstrom over accusations of song theft...
