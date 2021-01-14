Tinkler slams reports linking him to Tanzania club

Former Maritzburg United and Orlando Pirates mentor Eric Tinkler has reacted angrily to rumours linking him to Tanzanian giants Simba Sport Club.

Last Friday Simba sacked Belgian trainer Sven Vandenbroeck despite having inspired them to the group phase of the CAF Champions League, where they are drawn in Group B alongside El Merreikh (Sudan), AS Vita (DR Congo) and Egyptian heavyweights Al Ahly.

Over the weekend, reports emerged from Tanzania that Simba, the country’s reigning league champions, had shortlisted two South African coaches in Tinkler and Clinton Larsen to succeed Vandenbroeck.

Tinkler has labelled these speculations a “joke”, lambasting the journalists who came up with the story. The 50-year-old mentor is jobless after being fired by Maritzburg last November.

“The journalists of today don’t do their homework. You must ask the sources because everybody seems to have a source. I don’t know why you’re asking me. Ask the journo who wrote that I am wanted by that club. This is a joke. Gone are the days of proper journalists,’’ Tinkler said furiously before hanging up.

Meanwhile, Larsen indicated that his agent, Mike Makaab, was the one in the know about the Simba link. “My agent is in charge of such dealings…he’s the one who can give you answers,’’ said Larsen.

“I will just wait for feedback from him. I can’t really give you more details beyond what I have already said to you. Try to get Mike.’’

Pressed on whether he would be willing to work in another country in the face of Covid-19, Larsen sounded rather open to abandoning South African shores if it was safe for him to do so. Larsen too is club-less after parting ways with Polokwane City after they were relegated last season.

“The issue of Covid-19 is the issue we’ve to weigh up...we’ve to weigh up the country if I am moving to a different country. I know it’s quite bad in SA at the moment…maybe in other countries it’s a bit better. If it comes to me moving out of the country, we’ll consider if it’s safe,’’ said Larsen.

Makaab could not be reached for comment.