Sip and paint, novel way to keep social distancing
Gin label shows socialising without contact is doable
For those who have tried their hardest to adhere to protocols of social distancing and avoiding crowds this year, there is certainly a much needed excuse for turning up this festive.
Proving to be a creative solution, this past week Bombay Gin hosted a sip and paint event that proved there are many safe ways to share cocktails without the fear of catching Covid-19.
Sprawled across the gorgeous green lawns of Peech Hotel in Melrose, Johannesburg were A-listers and influencers alike looking to stir up creativity through a paint and sip that would unlock one’s inner Van Gogh or Frida Khalo.
Hosted by the art studio Artjamming who offered a menu of canvasses and colourful paints the evening was an trippy turn up without the mess of a boozy night out.
With covid restrictions changing the way we imbibe, we spoke to three celebs who attended the event about how they think we can all enjoy a festive season under lockdown.
Zakes Bantiwni, musician, said: “I think everyone knows all the messages we have received about social distancing and what we need to do to stay safe. I would advise people to have their drinks in a safe private space where they don’t have to move around.”
Bridget Masinga, radio host and actress, said: “It doesn’t get safer than staying at home with family and friends. You can still be festive and have that air of merriment by turning the space around you into something a little bit special. A little bit of a decoration here and there – bit of pizzazz and razzle-dazzle – and suddenly you are in a different environment. Lockdown has allowed me to appreciate my home.”
Cantara Farouk said: “There’s nothing like keeping an easy chilled vibe. Just having a drink that can let the juices flow and have a conversation going and you will get to know a different part of the person you are with that you would never have experienced having brunch at some restaurant.”
