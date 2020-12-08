Sip and paint, novel way to keep social distancing

For those who have tried their hardest to adhere to protocols of social distancing and avoiding crowds this year, there is certainly a much needed excuse for turning up this festive.

Proving to be a creative solution, this past week Bombay Gin hosted a sip and paint event that proved there are many safe ways to share cocktails without the fear of catching Covid-19.

Sprawled across the gorgeous green lawns of Peech Hotel in Melrose, Johannesburg were A-listers and influencers alike looking to stir up creativity through a paint and sip that would unlock one’s inner Van Gogh or Frida Khalo.

Hosted by the art studio Artjamming who offered a menu of canvasses and colourful paints the evening was an trippy turn up without the mess of a boozy night out.

With covid restrictions changing the way we imbibe, we spoke to three celebs who attended the event about how they think we can all enjoy a festive season under lockdown.