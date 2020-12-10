Entertainment

Her academic work 'was on track'

Gee Six Five's PhD supervisor recalls her amazing tenacity

10 December 2020 - 08:06

Senior lecturer at UKZN University Dr Sarasvathie Reddy has described the late musician and PhD candidate Olpha Selepe as a determined and overzealous student.

Reddy, who is a senior lecturer at Higher Education Training Development in UKZN, was Selepe’s supervisor...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

More Covid-19 restrictions for Nelson Mandela Bay as Ramaphosa declares metro a ...
Makhura shuffles cabinet to 'strengthen Gauteng'
X