Her academic work 'was on track'
Gee Six Five's PhD supervisor recalls her amazing tenacity
Senior lecturer at UKZN University Dr Sarasvathie Reddy has described the late musician and PhD candidate Olpha Selepe as a determined and overzealous student.
Reddy, who is a senior lecturer at Higher Education Training Development in UKZN, was Selepe’s supervisor...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.