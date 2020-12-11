Lockdown helped me self-reflect, learn about gender
Nkuley Masemola breaks barriers as fashion influencer
American fashion designers had Grace Jones, the UK was besotted with Twiggy and for the past couple of years Rihanna cemented herself as the it girl of the fashion world.
On SA shores, many celebrities have left their mark but none can quite hold a candle to the striking style of gender non-binary fashion influencer Nkuley Masemola...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.