Lockdown helped me self-reflect, learn about gender

Nkuley Masemola breaks barriers as fashion influencer

11 December 2020 - 10:38

American fashion designers had Grace Jones, the UK was besotted with Twiggy and for the past couple of years Rihanna cemented herself as the it girl of the fashion world.

On SA shores, many celebrities have left their mark but none can quite hold a candle to the striking style of gender non-binary fashion influencer Nkuley Masemola...

