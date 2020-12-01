Mlindo denies being drunk on stage

Mlindo the Vocalist has denied being drunk at an event after falling on the stage mid-performance and being carried off.

Fans were left shocked after he had to be carried away at the popular Mogodu Monday Shot’left in Soshanguve, north of Pretoria.

A video of the singer staggering and struggling to stand before a man carries him offstage piggyback style has been widely shared on social media.

Speaking to SowetanLIVE on Tuesday, the musician claimed to have lost balance due to an old knee injury.

He said his knees have been giving him problems since he injured himself during a karate class while at primary school.

“I have a problem with my knees and yesterday [Monday] the venue was packed and the stage was wet,” he said.