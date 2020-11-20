Artist releases new album

Sisonke Xonti reflects on his jazz journey

Saxophonist Sisonke Xonti is one of the young jazz musicians in SA who epitomises a changing jazz scene which seeks to reconnect with young people.



Born in the Eastern Cape, Xonti’s musical journey started at the age of 13 when his father introduced him to the late Ezra Ngcukana. He has worked with different jazz maestros. With his urban, distinctive and fresh sound that is also rooted in his Xhosa culture, he was named the Standard Bank Young Artist Winner in the category of jazz for 2020. This did not come as a surprise for many jazz followers because he has been working hard. After a delay in the release of his second album uGaba The Migration, which is a sophomore, the offering is finally out...