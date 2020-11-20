Actor makes guest appearance on track
Rowlene's debut album gets shout-out from Omari Hardwick
When a powerhouse such as American actor Omari Hardwick gives you his stamp of approval you know you have arrived.
The Power actor gave SA musician Rowlene a huge Instagram shout-out the day her long-awaited debut album 11:11 dropped last Friday...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.