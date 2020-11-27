Musician to perform at the Market Theatre
Joe Nina has early Christmas treat for music lovers
Iconic Afro-pop singer Joe Nina celebrates 30 years milestone of serenading masses with his romantic soulful sounds.
From the days of Ding Dong, Maria Podesta to S’bali Awudeli and Nomthandazo, he has been consistent in delivering laid-back music which is packed with flirting poetry and rich harmonies. Born Makhosini Xaba in Springs on the East Rand, the Afro-pop producer and musician will celebrate the 30 years with a music extravaganza that will be hosted in partnership with Women in Music at the Market Theatre in Newtown, Johannesburg, tomorrow...
