Slain boy's mother inconsolable

Wounds reopen as Coligny murder convicts are released

The mother of the late Coligny teenager, Matlhomola Mosweu, is a heartbroken woman whose life has been turned upside down again just 12 months into her healing a gaping wound left by her son’s death.



Agnes Mosweu could not contain her the deep hurt and disappointment after she learnt through the media at the weekend that the two men initially convicted of killing her son had been set free after serving only a year in prison...