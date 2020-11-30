South Africa

Slain boy's mother inconsolable

Wounds reopen as Coligny murder convicts are released

By Tankiso Makhetha - 30 November 2020 - 07:45

The mother of the late Coligny teenager, Matlhomola Mosweu, is a heartbroken woman whose life has been turned upside down again just 12 months into her healing a gaping wound left by her son’s death.

Agnes Mosweu could not contain her the deep hurt and disappointment after she learnt through the media at the weekend that the two men initially convicted of killing her son had been set free after serving only a year in prison...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

'Depoliticise our board!': SABC staff protest amid possible retrenchments
Chaos at EFF's Brackenfell protest as white man in lycra intervenes
X