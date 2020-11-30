Have more lovers, travel more – MEC

Mpumalanga MEC for economic development and tourism Pat Ngomane had to be called to order by guests at the launch of the domestic tourism campaign in Mbombela on Sunday when he suggested that people must have multiple lovers in order to travel more.

Speaking at the launch of 5th Mpumalanga Cultural Xperience at the Mbombela Botanical Gardens, Ngomane said: “Even your boyfriends visit them (tourism facilities); if you have one try to have two visits... you're promoting domestic tourism.

After he was jeered by his guests, Ngomane backtracked and said: “I didn’t mean that you must have multiple partners, but have one partner and more friends so that you can visit them because by doing that you will be promoting domestic tourism.”

He added: "Ooh I’m not talking about cheating, I have 10 friends and one wife!”

The cultural Xperience is an annual event hosted by the Mpumalanga department of culture sports and recreation, and it features music shows and comedy.

Three other top government officials in attendance – community safety, security and liaison MEC Gabisile Shabalala, human settlements MEC Norah Mahlangu and head of culture, sports and recreation Godfrey Ntombela helped each other cut the cake in celebration of five years of the event.