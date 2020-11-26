Brave Heart Bears initiative takes off
Fashion designers spare thought for abused children
Top fashion designers have teamed up for a charitable common cause of raising funds to help fight child abuse.
The 36 designers have dressed over 120 teddy bears in trendy latest looks from their collections for the first annual Brave Heart Bears initiative which forms part of 16 Days of Activism for No Violence Against Women and Children. ..
