Gospel star penned songs in rehab

Chili's comeback album shows he still has his mojo

After going through a rough patch for many years, gospel artist Khulekani Chili has dropped an album that he hopes will help him resuscitate his music career.



Titled Imisebenzi kaThixo (God's Work), the album was released digitally early this month and comes after a six-year break from the music scene, a period which was marked by spectacular downward spiral of the singer's personal life, mainly due to alcohol abuse...