Gospel star penned songs in rehab
Chili's comeback album shows he still has his mojo
After going through a rough patch for many years, gospel artist Khulekani Chili has dropped an album that he hopes will help him resuscitate his music career.
Titled Imisebenzi kaThixo (God's Work), the album was released digitally early this month and comes after a six-year break from the music scene, a period which was marked by spectacular downward spiral of the singer's personal life, mainly due to alcohol abuse...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.