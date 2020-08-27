Nasty C on new album and beef over his Zulu lyrics

What can fans expect from your new album?

They can expect some good music, my versatility once again, different vibes – love songs, sad songs, heartbreak songs, rage songs. A solid, well-rounded project.

How did the decision to incorporate rapping in isiZulu for this album come about?

It’s my first time doing it on an official level, like having it on my album. That was just one of those moments when I’m in studio and I feel inspired. I had a creative high that week and I just decided to do it and it felt right when I did it.

And is it something you’ll do again in the future?

Yes. Whenever it feels right again I would definitely do it. I’ve always been doing it, just teasing my fans on Instagram but if I find another chance to put it in a song again and if it sounds dope, hell yeah I’ll do it.

How do you feel about recent comments made by Kwesta’s former manager, Nhlamulo “Nota” Baloyi, in which he took credit for encouraging you to rap in isiZulu on your lastest single, “Zulu Man”?

He’s a clown. I don’t really think much of that guy – he lost all his credibility to me and I don’t look at him as a serious person anymore. What is he talking about? I made this song a year ago and it’s just been in the bag, I haven’t played it for anybody so it’s not like anybody even knew about it.

What was your creative process like under lockdown these past five months? Did you have a difficult time being creative and producing your work?

It was a bit of both. For the most part I got way more work done but at times it was a little harder just to get inspired. Being alone for months on end you start to lose a drive. I don’t get to see my fans, I don’t get to do the things I like to do like shopping and playing games. You kind of feel caged in. For one week I just had bad writer’s block. But on the other side of it, it was worth it because I got to experiment just because I was trying to break through the writer’s block.

What’s the one thing you’re most grateful to be doing now that we’ve moved to level 2 of lockdown?

Just to go out and see my friends. My friends are right here in my house right now. They’ve been sleeping over for the past two days and I think tomorrow we’re trying to go somewhere to a little hideaway spot to celebrate everything and get ready for the album drop.

What can fans look forward to next? Are you already working on a new project?

I’m always working on music – I never stop recording. I’m definitely working on the next [album] but before that I have a lot of exciting little bundles that come with the album like merchandise pieces. I have murals popping up in Durban, Cape Town and here in Joburg so my fans can interact with that. There’s like a little QR code and if they scan it they’re going to see a little private video. I have a lot exciting new stuff just to try and connect and make up for not being able to see [my fans] face to face.

What’s your definition of having “made it” in life? Do you think you have made it or is there more that you want to achieve in your career?

I think it differs for different people. We all have our own measurements of what success should be or what it means to us. Personally I haven’t reached my goals, I haven’t checked all my boxes but the way forward is way brighter. I can see myself seeing this whole thing out to completion. I’m close.

What’s the most important lesson you’ve learned throughout your career?

Not to be so trusting. Also just to be careful of who you help. A lot of people you help end up biting the same hand that you used to pull them up.