Virtual event offers insights into La Liga TV

SuperSport, Spanish league solidify ties

By Sowetan Reporter - 20 November 2020 - 09:33
General view of the action during the Liga match between CA Osasuna and Club Atletico de Madrid at El Sadar on June 17, 2020 in Pamplona, Spain.
Image: David Ramos

La Liga and SuperSport this week hosted a joint virtual event that offered insight into the workings of La Liga TV. The event boasted notable figures from the world of football, with sports journalist and La Liga TV presenter Semra Hunter as the host, keeping attendees entertained.

Guillem Balagué, renowned football journalist and Andrea Orlandi, former Alavés, Barcelona, Swansea, and Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder shared their perceptions of this year’s games and the TV channel.

It was also insightful to listen to Roger Brosel, head of content and programming at La Liga, who alluded to broadcast innovations like 3D graphics being used in future segments. Docky Dockrat, head of programming at SuperSport, also joined the event.

In an exclusive Q&A session with media representatives from most corners of the African continent Marcos Pelegrín, La Liga SA MD, said: “La Liga in Africa is delighted to have extended our partnership with SuperSport, the central home of football on the African continent. Through La Liga TV we hope to expand our passion for football to our ever-growing fan base.”

Dockrat explained: “La Liga brings the international and exclusivity factor to SuperSport and has helped us achieve remarkable ratings. In the same breath, La Liga TV’s offering will continue to give background to Spanish matches, insights into its players plus legends, and leader board predictions that are easy for newer fans to consume. Through this venture we’re able to generate significant excitement and new fan experiences that we’re sure football fans will love.”

La Liga TV is on DStv Channel 204

Atletico start has Suarez dreaming of La Liga title

Atletico Madrid striker Luis Suarez has talked up his side's La Liga title chances ahead of next week's showdown against former club Barcelona, ...
Sport
3 days ago

X