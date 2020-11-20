Entertainment

Actor plays hospital CEO in Durban Gen

Dudu Ngcobo's career blossoms in new role

20 November 2020 - 10:25

She might be a late bloomer, having started her professional acting career at the age of 49, but actress Dudu Ngcobo has star quality.

Ngcobo, 52, who appears in the new drama series  Durban Gen on e.tv as Dr Qwabe, and as Babekazi in Uzalo, has proven that she has what TV directors are always looking for in an actor...

