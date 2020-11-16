Couple tie the knot in traditional wedding

Friendship blossoms into love and marriage for Matlaila

Skeem Saam actor Pebetsi Matlaila found love and marriage during the Covid-19 pandemic – and it all started with her now husband “throwing a brick”.



Renowned for playing the role of Mokgadi in the SABC1 soapie, Matlaila hooked up with director Lloyd Mbatha back in January...