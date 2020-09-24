WATCH | Zweli Mkhize takes up 'Jerusalema' dance challenge

Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize has heeded President Cyril Ramaphosa’s call to join in the Jerusalema dance challenge on Heritage Day.

Mkhize released a three minutes video on Thursday, showing him and his team — dressed in black and white — participate in the challenge.

In the video, the health ministry added a bit of creativity to the dance moves by holding placards and with Mkhize at one point spraying sanitiser on his colleagues' hands.

“Stay safe. Level 1. We made it. But remember. Wear your mask. Wash your hands,” read some of the placards.

Mkhize, in a second video posted on the SA Coronavirus website, said that Jerusalema was a reminder that there was light even in a period of darkness.