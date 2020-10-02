Entertainment

Nicki Minaj is a new mom

Nicki and her husband Kenneth Petty have apparently welcomed their first child

By Masego Seemela - 02 October 2020 - 11:11
Nicki Minaj is a new mother.
Nicki Minaj is a new mother.
Image: Via YouTube

American rapper Nicki Minaj and her husband Kenneth Petty have reportedly welcomed their first bundle of joy together into the world. 

According to People and TMZ, Nicki gave birth on Wednesday, September 30 in Los Angeles, however the baby’s gender and name have not yet been released.

The Super Bass hitmaker announced the news of her pregnancy on Instagram in July, showing off her adorable baby bump.

Having a baby has always been part of Nicki's plans. In 2014, she told Vogue Italia that she hoped to eventually become a full-time mom.

“I don’t want to work all my life and never experience the joys of a family. It isn’t time yet, but when I decide to get married and become a mother, I would like to take a break and devote myself completely to my child.”

Nicki Minaj confirms pregnancy, and the internet can’t deal

After months of speculation, American superstar Nicki Minaj has finally revealed to the world that she is pregnant with her first child.
Entertainment
2 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Anxiety, uncertainty & loneliness: Lockdown's true toll on SA's children
PE man's dog attack nightmare won’t end
X