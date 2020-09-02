Jerusalema hitmaker Nomcebo hits back at 'one-hit wonder' claims

She's taken the world by storm with her and Master KG’s single Jerusalema, but Nomcebo Zikode is not entertaining any suggestions that she might be a one-hit wonder.

The songbird has topped the charts on several occasions before but found another level of international fame after the release of her collab with Master KG.

Jerusalema has topped the charts, been played from Durban to Dubai and Denmark, spawned a viral dance challenge and amassed over 100 million views on YouTube.

Such popularity has led to some predicting that it is all a blimp and the pair could one day be remembered as one-hit wonders.

Speaking to SowetanLIVE sister publication TshisaLIVE, Nomcebo laughed off the suggestion and said this was just a springboard to bigger things.

“This is not the first song I have recorded to make it big. Even Master KG has released big songs in the past. I recorded a song with DJ Giyani, Emazulwini, it went very big and people were also saying that I would never record another big song, and then came Jerusalema. I have many more songs like that.”

She said that anyone questioning her talent or longevity knew nothing about her.