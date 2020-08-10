WATCH | Metro policewomen do the #JerusalemaDanceChallenge
Members of eThekwini's Metro Police joined in on the global trend and danced to Master KG's renowned track Jerusalema on Monday.
As part of their Woman's Day celebrations, metro police members conducted an “all ladies” roadblock at South Beach, headed by Superintendent Zama Dlamini.
Members of @eThekwiniM #MetroPolice added their own flare to the global trend of the #JerusalemaDanceChallenge at Durban's south beach on Monday.— Orrin Singh (@orrin417) August 10, 2020
This formed part of their #WomansDay2020 celebrations. @TimesLIVE pic.twitter.com/WZFdqeieHJ
Metro police spokesperson Senior Superintendent Parboo Sewpersad said 12 female members were recently promoted to the level of superintendent.
“This was a historic moment for metro, as it is the first time we have so many woman promoted within our ranks. We would like to commend our ladies in blue who have an important role to play in police.”
He said the newly promoted members have been placed in “strategic” positions.
“We will continue to promote women within metro police,” said Sewpersad.
