Eskom suspends load-shedding for Wednesday evening
Eskom pulled the plug on its plans for evening load-shedding for a second day on Wednesday.
“There will be no load-shedding this evening as the generation supply situation has significantly improved,” the power utility said in a tweet.
Eskom said earlier that technicians had returned some generation units to the grid, resulting in a suspension of enforced power cuts during most of Tuesday's work hours.
Before the latest update on Wednesday afternoon, it had planned to impose stage 1 load-shedding from 4pm to 10pm. That will no longer be the case.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.