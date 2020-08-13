Sjava returns to small screen as hitman on Uzalo
Multi-award winning musician Sjava is bringing big trouble to Mzansi's most-watched TV show Uzalo.
Sowetan has confirmed that the Umama hitmaker started filming with the SABC1 soapie last week as hitman Jombigazi...
