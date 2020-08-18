Female artists bemoan inequality in music industry
Several female musicians have told of how they feel marginalised and exploited in the arts and entertainment industry which they believe is still male-dominated.
The musicians, some with more than 20 years experience in the industry, say women are treated as tokens and forced to sleep with some of the male producers before their careers can take off...
