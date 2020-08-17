Idols contestant Vhudi explains meaning of 'My Yoki Yoki'

When Idols SA hopeful Vhudi Mamphwe wrote his song My Yoki Yoki to serenade his crush last year he never dreamed that it will become a viral hit.



The 20-year-old aspirant musician from Limpopo melted the hearts of South Africans when he auditioned for regular judges Somizi Mhlongo, Unathi Nkayi and Randall Abrahams last night with his original song...