A dream come true as Khanya Mkangisa finally works with favourite producers
Dreams do come true, and Khanya Mkangisa sees being cast in local fantasy series Blood Psalms as proof of that.
Mkangisa invites me into her actor’s trailer on location in a bushy area nestled in Modderfontein on the East Rand. Dry brunches and golden leaves are shining under the June winter sunlight, but her radiant skin glow is beaming more...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.