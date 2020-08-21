A dream come true as Khanya Mkangisa finally works with favourite producers

Dreams do come true, and Khanya Mkangisa sees being cast in local fantasy series Blood Psalms as proof of that.



Mkangisa invites me into her actor’s trailer on location in a bushy area nestled in Modderfontein on the East Rand. Dry brunches and golden leaves are shining under the June winter sunlight, but her radiant skin glow is beaming more...