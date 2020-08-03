Entertainment

FREE | Join the conversation with director of Aretha Franklin biopic and inspiring women in film

Empire Entertainment and the Sowetan Women’s Club present ‘Reel Respect’ on August 6 2020 at 4.30pm

03 August 2020 - 09:47
Liesl Tommy is director of the upcoming Aretha Franklin biopic 'Respect'.
Image: Supplied/MGM

Just in time for Women’s Day, Empire Entertainment and the Sowetan Women’s Club present Reel Respect, an opportunity to engage influential women working in film and television as they talk about their careers and the industry.

Our panel members are Liesl Tommy, the SA-born director who is directing the upcoming Aretha Franklin biopic Respect; Helen Kuun, CEO of Indigenous Film Distribution; and Tumi Morake, the star of the local film Seriously Single, hosted by Sowetan editor Nwabisa Makunga.

Join the virtual conversation and share in the insights of this panel of amazing women.

The details

Date: Thursday, August 6 2020
Time: 4.30pm

 

>> Click here to register for this FREE event

Watch the trailer for Respect below:

