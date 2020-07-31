Dlamini-Zuma outlines catch-22 presented by booze ban

The government is concerned about the effect that the ban on the sale of alcohol is having on the economy and livelihoods but it insists that this has to be balanced with the burden liquor places on hospital trauma units.



This is according to co-operative governance & traditional affairs minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, who filed reasons this week in the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria why the ban on the sale of alcohol had to be reintroduced...