Curtain falls on Candy Moloi's brilliant TV career
Mzansi's most popular TV matriarch Vho-Makhadzi has left the building forever, but veteran actress Candy Moloi has left a legacy that will last long after the closing credits have rolled up.
Moloi died at a Pretoria hospital on Tuesday afternoon, aged 67, after a long illness...
