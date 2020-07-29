Veteran actress Candy Moloi dies
Veteran actress Candy Moloi, famous for her role as Vho-Makhadzi on Venda soapie Muvhango, has died.
The family confirmed to SowetanLIVE that Moloi died on Tuesday afternoon in a Pretoria hospital after a long illness.
She was the mother of actress Lerato Zah Moloi currently playing Detective Madikgetla on Rhythm City. Moloi is also survived by her son, Tshepo.
“Mukondeleli Candy Moloi an award winning actress. She featured in many soapies and documentaries,” the statement read.
We have lost another actress my condolences to the family and colleagues. Candy Moloi played the character of vho Makhadzi on SABC 2 telenovela Muvhango. May her soul rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/g7JUEAvZJS— Zulu Problem Child (@realTre_Mad) July 28, 2020
Death not be proud 😭, Sad day for South Africa , we've lost Candy “Vho-Makhadzi” Moloi and pirates No1. Supporter MGIJIMI 😪😭😭#RIPCandyMoloi#RIPMgijimi pic.twitter.com/JJi16dQWh4— Goku🥋🙂 (@lacrosse_elias) July 29, 2020
The End of Chapter of life, The beginning of a New Eternal Life Chapter.— Mfundoyakhe Shezi 🇿🇦 (@Mfundoyakhe_S) July 28, 2020
Rest in Peace Mama Candy Moloi, thank you for keeping us entertained in our homes.#RipCandyMoloi pic.twitter.com/HGrqKy3f9A
The Real Makhadzi has left us #RipCandyMoloi pic.twitter.com/KIKuKdd7eN— WeAreOne (@mr_malulekaT) July 28, 2020
“We will remember her for the role she played as Vho Makhadzi in Muvhango and others.
“She was a mentor to many actors and actresses. A business woman and founder of advertising agency, Candymol productions.
“Funeral arrangements will be announced soon. Covid-19 funeral protocols will be adhered to.”
Moloi starred in shows such as Death of a Queen, Giyani - Land of Blood and Thola.
