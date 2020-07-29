Entertainment

Veteran actress Candy Moloi dies

29 July 2020 - 09:06
The late Candy Moloi was most famous for her role as Vho-Makhadzi on Venda soapie, Muvhnago,
Image: Gallo Images / Daily Sun / Noko Mashilo

Veteran actress Candy Moloi, famous for her role as Vho-Makhadzi on Venda soapie Muvhango, has died.

The family confirmed to SowetanLIVE that Moloi died on Tuesday afternoon in a Pretoria hospital after a long illness.

She was the mother of actress Lerato Zah Moloi currently playing Detective Madikgetla on Rhythm City. Moloi is also survived by her son, Tshepo.

“Mukondeleli Candy Moloi an award winning actress. She featured in many soapies and documentaries,” the statement read.

“We will remember her for  the role she played as Vho Makhadzi in Muvhango and others.

“She was a mentor to many actors and actresses. A business woman and founder of advertising agency, Candymol productions.

“Funeral arrangements will be announced soon. Covid-19 funeral protocols will be adhered to.”

Moloi starred in shows such as Death of a Queen, Giyani - Land of Blood and Thola.

