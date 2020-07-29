Veteran actress Candy Moloi dies

Veteran actress Candy Moloi, famous for her role as Vho-Makhadzi on Venda soapie Muvhango, has died.

The family confirmed to SowetanLIVE that Moloi died on Tuesday afternoon in a Pretoria hospital after a long illness.

She was the mother of actress Lerato Zah Moloi currently playing Detective Madikgetla on Rhythm City. Moloi is also survived by her son, Tshepo.

“Mukondeleli Candy Moloi an award winning actress. She featured in many soapies and documentaries,” the statement read.