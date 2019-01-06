While the 2000s will know Lerato Zah Moloi as The Throne's princess Kefilwe Kwena‚ for the rest of us Lerato will forever be Muvhango's Refiloe‚ a character that introduced Mzansi to her shining star.

It's been over a decade since Lerato captured the hearts of Mzansi. Since then she's played many other roles (that she knocked out of the park) but then she disappeared‚ until 2018.

The beautiful actress‚ who is also multi-lingual‚ came back with a bang as the guest OPW host. Lerato told TshisaLIVE that she welcomed the opportunity to bring the wedding experience to all South Africans.

"I don't want to compare myself with other hosts of the show but I think it will be fresh and different. It will be multilingual. The main thing for me is that I will be including everybody.

"Every South African will be able to relate now because it has always been mostly Xhosa or Sotho or Zulu. Now I am bringing in all languages so that everyone can understand. I feel like a lot of people from Venda and Tsonga have felt left out and I want to bring the whole nation together in this show‚" she said at the time.

Then just as Mzansi was getting used to seeing Lerato on Sunday evenings‚ her turn was over.

But the acting gods came through and sis landed a role on a Ferguson Film production.

The actress took to Instagram to share her joy over playing Princess Kefilwe Kwena in the new drama series‚ The Throne.

"This is the day that the Lord has made‚ let us be glad and rejoice in it. Dear SA meet the Kwena royal family. We are so thrilled to share this beautiful SeTswana telenovela with you. I proudly play the character of Princess Kefilwe Kwena and this is the biggest and most important role of my 17 years career‚" she said.

She was excited to show off her skills but Mzansi was happier!





