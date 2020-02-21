Dischem store launches 'African beauty campaign' with blackface mannequin

When asked about who gave the go-ahead for the display, Opperman hung up and did not take any of our calls.

Dis-Chem’s marketing operations coordinator, Obakeng Modubu, says the company knew nothing of the campaign run by the Killarney Mall branch.

Additionally, Modubu said that the only campaign sent out to all stores is titled the “beauty fair” and that advertising has to be consistent.

“We have the same themes for all our stores nationally, as well as the ones in Namibia and Botswana. It is very important that they all do the same thing as they are given the same directive from head office,” says Modubu.

Modubu says, the beauty fair campaign included artwork with a directive featuring a series of decorative dots on their broadsheets (pamphlets) and social media campaigns. Modubu was surprised that the store in Killarney Mall used a mannequin, as this is not permitted.

“We know nothing about this. We never use mannequins in store and we will be looking into it. I have forwarded the issue to head office,” she says.