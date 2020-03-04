Kgomotso Christopher leaves Scandal! after four years

Kgomotso Christopher is bidding farewell to her fan-favourite role of Yvonne “YV” Langa on Scandal! after four years.

But the e.tv soapie that recently brought back another fan-favourite Masasa Mbangeni, insists that Christopher’s departure from the show will be temporary.

Although the show has not indicated when she will return to the show, Christopher is leaving the show to pursue other career opportunities.

Christopher is currently winning the hearts of South Africans with the latest storyline with 10-year-old actor Litlhonolofatso Litlhakanyane (Tebello).

Viewers will see her character until June 2.

“As my last day in YV's shoes approaches, I can't help but reminisce about the thrill ride it's been to navigate this gem of a character, gifted to me by the dedicated and talented Scandal! writers,” Christopher said.

Christopher joined the show in 2016 fresh off departing Isidingo.

The role won Christopher her first South African Film and Television Award (Safta) last year after being nominated many times.

She is once again nominated this year for best supporting actress in a soap, where she will compete with Rhythm City actress Petronella Tsuma and Xolile Tshabalala for her role in Muvhango. The winner will be announced later this month.

“Scandal! will always hold a special place in my heart because through the efforts, talents, and love of the cast and crew, I grew so much as an artist and experienced so many career milestones, including my Safta Best Actress win and recent Best Supporting Actress nomination,” Christopher said.

“I've never worked a day on Scandal! because I did what I loved, and my artist-child was allowed to play freely; all that's left to say is, thank you to the Scandal! and e.tv... until our paths cross again.”

The channel wished Christopher well on her next career move.

“We have been fortunate to have Kgomotso on our screens. Her professionalism, infectious personality, and enthusiastic spirit has been a great asset to our channel,” e.tv head of local productions Ziyanda Mngomezulu said.

“We will miss having Kgomotso as a part of the eFamily, and we wish her all the best in her life's next chapter. It is certainly never goodbye, but rather see you later.”