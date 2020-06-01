Generations: The Legacy refreshes its line-up

Generations: The Legacy, which has been losing some of its best talent to other TV shows over the years, has been forced to shop for new talent.

One of the new recruits is former PowerFM newsreader and actress Tidimalo Sehlako, who has acted in Isithembiso on Mzansi Magic.

Recently, media reports have suggested that Vusi Kunene, who plays the role of Jack Mabaso, is set to join Gomora, while Rapulana Seiphemo, who portrays Tau Mogale, is leaving the soapie to join The Queen.

Sehlako, who comes from the Vaal, joins the premier soapie as Nthabiseng, the head of Jambo Baba, and will work closely with Ezweni.

After attending auditions for months without getting any role, the former Miss SA Top 5 had a cameo role in Isithembiso. She is relieved she has finally landed a role in a big soapie.

"This is my first big role in a TV show," she said.