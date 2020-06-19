IBO title set Gideon 'Hard Core' Buthelezi on path to greatness

Today marks 10 years since Boipatong in the Vaal produced its first world boxing champion - when Gideon "Hard Core" Buthelezi won the IBO straw-weight belt.

Boipatong is known for the infamous massacre on June 17 1992, when residents were killed by local hostel dwellers.

The left-handed Buthelezi, a former SA champion, went on to win more IBO titles in two different weight divisions.

In total, he has won three IBO belts in three weight divisions.

"Winning my first world title made me feel like a big man," giggled Buthelezi, who began his career in the smallest of the 17 boxing weight divisions.

He did not defend his IBO belt and instead moved up to the junior-flyweight division where he dethroned Hekkie Budler as the IBO holder.