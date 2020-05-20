Siya Kolisi leads house cleaning challenge for men

Forget baking challenges and eating raw eggs, Springbok rugby captain Siya Kolisi has challenged men to put their backs into it and clean the house.

Kolisi has started a challenge for all men to pull their weight around the house instead of sitting back and relaxing while their partners do all the cooking and cleaning.

On Tuesday, he shared a video of himself mopping a floor in his house on Instagram.

He also said he would be giving away a prize to top contenders.

“Starting a challenge for Men! Tag me in your house cleaning or cooking posts and you could win a signed rugby T-shirt,” said Kolisi.