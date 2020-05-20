Entertainment

Siya Kolisi leads house cleaning challenge for men

By Unathi Nkanjeni - 20 May 2020 - 10:10
Siya Kolisi, seen mopping a floor, has challenged other men to take part in the cleaning challenge.
Siya Kolisi, seen mopping a floor, has challenged other men to take part in the cleaning challenge.
Image: Siya Kolisi/instagram

Forget baking challenges and eating raw eggs, Springbok rugby captain Siya Kolisi has challenged men to put their backs into it and clean the house.

Kolisi has started a challenge for all men to pull their weight around the house instead of sitting back and relaxing while their partners do all the cooking and cleaning.

On Tuesday, he shared a video of himself mopping a floor in his house on Instagram.

He also said he would be giving away a prize to top contenders.

“Starting a challenge for Men! Tag me in your house cleaning or cooking posts and you could win a signed rugby T-shirt,” said Kolisi.

Here are four other times Kolisi has shared how he is spending his days during the Covid-19 lockdown.

