WATCH: Stormers part of a tribute video of music icon Johnny Clegg's ‘The Crossing’
Their Super Rugby campaign may have fallen silent because of Covid-19 but the Stormers are still making their voices heard.
They’ve teamed up with various artists and local celebrities to record a tribute video of local music icon Johnny Clegg's ‘The Crossing’.
Clegg passed away in July last year but his spirit was invoked in the video filmed in the team’s bye week at the beginning of March.
The video has been released on the team’s social media channels.
The Stormers used 'The Crossing' as a team song for this season’s Super Rugby competition‚ singing it in the change room after games‚ before the current season was suspended due to Covid-19.
“The song was chosen by team management as Johnny Clegg was a nation-builder who crossed over different communities‚ much like the Springboks did by winning the Rugby World Cup in 2019.
"Their goal in the Stormers' 2020 Super Rugby campaign was to build on that concept of unity and 'The Crossing' epitomised that spirit of uniting people and moving forward to a new world‚” the team said in a statement.
Team captain Siya Kolisi said singing and recording the song had a profound impact on the team.
“To get the chance to collaborate with well-known South African artists and experience the teamwork that goes into producing a piece of music professionally‚ was something that we will all remember and cherish for a long time.”
Some of the artists who feature include: Francois van Coke‚ Amy Tjasink‚ Paxton Fielies‚ Marc Lottering‚ Zolani Mohali‚ James Stewart‚ Chantal Stanfield‚ Amy Jones‚ Chad Saaiman‚ RJ Benjamin and Heinrich Frans.