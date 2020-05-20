Commissions flooded with Covid-19 related price hike complaints

The Competition Commission continues to be flooded with complaints about price hikes for basic food items and coronavirus-related supplies like face masks and sanitisers.

Commissioner Tembinkosi Bonakele told a virtual meeting of parliament's trade and industry committee on Tuesday that it had received 1,354 complaints, In some cases, suppliers had hiked their prices by as much as 1,000%.

Bonakele said they started getting complaints even before the national state of disaster was declared.

“In fact, just a few days before, there was a lot of panic buying when some suppliers and retailers increased prices. From then on, we received a flood of complaints,” he said.