Lesotho's murdered first lady agreed to divorce on day she died - sources

Hours before she was shot dead on the outskirts of the capital, Lesotho's former first lady, Lipolelo Thabane, made a surprising decision.

According to both a close friend and a well-connected businessman, she agreed to divorce her husband, Prime Minister Thomas Thabane, after years of refusing to make way for her rival.

With the blessing of that rival - Thabane's current wife and first lady - the entrepreneur, Teboho Mojapela, met with Lipolelo on the day of her death to mediate.

"She said: '...I am ready to free him'," Mojapela told Reuters. "'I just want to be looked after.'"

The exchange was confirmed by her friend and confidante Thato Sibolla, who was present at the meeting.

Lipolelo's change of heart, which has not previously been reported, adds a new twist to a scandal that has attracted rare international attention to Lesotho, the tiny kingdom of 2-million people tucked inside SA.