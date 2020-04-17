TV psychic links clients with their ancestors

If you have ever caught an episode of US TV psychic John Edward's show Crossing Over with John Edward then you are no stranger to the world of mediums and communication with the dead.

In the show Edwards helps audience members or guests to connect with a loved one who has since passed as he acts as a medium between the two worlds and passes on messages.

This is what Lloyd Radebe has brought to Mzansi Wethu, channel 163 viewers since last weekend on his show uBizo.

Radebe takes viewers and those who come seeking answers from the dead through a journey of self-discovery and exposes the hidden world of "amadlozi" (ancestors).

A series of 13 emotion-filled episodes began on April 11.

Describing himself as a psychic medium and spiritual healer, Radebe says he does not throw bones like a typical sangoma but is able to communicate with the ancestors.

"I have been asked if I am a sangoma or an 'inyanga' (healer). I did not go for 'ukuthwasa' (healers' initiation) the way a sangoma would go but I was trained by my grandmother and 'abomkhulu'.