Amanda Black slams those wanting to create 'beef' between her and Zahara

By Masego Seemela - 20 April 2020 - 15:15
Songstress Amanda Black shuts down a young beef between her and Zahara.
Songstress Amanda Black is not about people who are trying to spark unnecessary beef between her and Zahara.

The songstress got social media users deep in their feels over the weekend when she suggested that she was “scared” of Zahara's singing ability.

After a few tweeps said that they too would be afraid of Zahara, Amanda made a U-turn saying the Loliwe hitmaker “could bring it on”.

Though it was all in the name of fun, some suggested that Amanda was being disrespectful and needed to chill.

Amanda responded by saying that people were taking it too far and shut down any idea of a feud between the musos.

“This was supposed to be harmless fun, but of course amagqwirha athatha iadvantage. Please leave me and Zahara alone now thanks iLockdown iyani expoza.”

