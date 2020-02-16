Zahara and fellow ladies of guitar deliver a show to remember

Music stars Zahara, Msaki and Berita strummed their way to the hearts of music lovers with their guitars at the Emperors Palace, Kempton Park, on Saturday night.

In spite of some sound technical glitches in the Theatre of Marcellus, the trio of guitarists gave a splendid performances, leaving music lovers asking for more. The night of fun started out on a high note with Zimbabwean-born Afro-soul singer Berita warming up the stage and gearing up the music lovers for a serious entertainment.

She proved to be a crowd pleaser as she delivered one of her greatest live show.

Berita was followed on stage Msaki, who is among leading composers in South Africa today. Msaki wasted no time to shake consciouses as she began her set with a song that addresses gender-based violence against LGBTI+ community and women. Her angelic voice and composure lends her music the quality of healing, thought-provoking and hope.

Msaki showed off her vocal flexibility as went a variety of song types, via titles such as the soulful Liwa Lentliziyo and dance-floor hit Fetch Your Life among others.

She ended her set with her famous hit Imfama Ziyobona, one of the germs contained in her album Zaneliza: How the Water Moves.