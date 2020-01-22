Zahara thrilled by 'songstresses with guitars' concert at Emperors
Sensational local female guitarists will team up in celebrating African women through music.
Songstress Zahara, Msaki and Berita will share the stage for the first time at Emperors Palace in Kempton Park in Johannesburg on February 15.
Zahara who signed a resident deal with Emperors Palace last year is looking forward to the "night of the girls".
Born Bulelwa Mkutukana, Zahara believes the concert will encourage female musicians in general to support and love each other.
“I look forward to share the stage with both Msaki and Berita. I have absolute respect for them and regard them as my little sisters.”
“This is just a celebration of music with guitar girls. We just going to have fun while entertaining the audience.”
The award-winning music star who broke into the music scene with her timeless anthem Loliwe explained that the upcoming performance was not part of her residency that she has with the entertainment place.
“This is just a performance and it is not part of my residency. My residency which will feature many artists will start officially in April.”
Msaki has established herself as the voice of the current generation, and her composing abilities shines in hits like Imfama Ziyabona, Ungazilibali and Nal’ithemba among others.
Berita is an award-winning artist from Zimbabwe, who sings in isiXhosa with some of her popular hits being Thandolwethu and Ndicel’ikiss.
Thato Radebe, the organiser of the event, explained that the aim of this event was to uplift women in music and to show that they can fill big venues by themselves.
“We have also decided to partner with female-owned businesses in putting together the concert, the aim is to empower women, that is something we believe should happen every day not at certain times of the year.”
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.