Zahara thrilled by 'songstresses with guitars' concert at Emperors

Sensational local female guitarists will team up in celebrating African women through music.

Songstress Zahara, Msaki and Berita will share the stage for the first time at Emperors Palace in Kempton Park in Johannesburg on February 15.

Zahara who signed a resident deal with Emperors Palace last year is looking forward to the "night of the girls".

Born Bulelwa Mkutukana, Zahara believes the concert will encourage female musicians in general to support and love each other.

“I look forward to share the stage with both Msaki and Berita. I have absolute respect for them and regard them as my little sisters.”

“This is just a celebration of music with guitar girls. We just going to have fun while entertaining the audience.”

The award-winning music star who broke into the music scene with her timeless anthem Loliwe explained that the upcoming performance was not part of her residency that she has with the entertainment place.