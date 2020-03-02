Ma Lerole takes kwela to new high

The haunting sound of the pennywhistle evokes images of Alexandra, Sophiatown and other culturally vibrant freehold neighbourhoods in 1950s South Africa.

They called it kwela after the pick-up police van - kwela kwela - that ruled black lives at the height of apartheid.

It was the music of the streets played by the bright sparks who lived by their wits. Whether the characters were pickpockets, dice throwers, loafers or juvenile delinquents, they had to evade the kwela kwela, lest they end up at notorious jails around the Reef.

Tom Hark, one of the popular kwela tunes at the height of the kwela craze in the 1950s, brilliantly illustrates this classic street scenario between the cops and gamblers. It opens with a theatrical township scene involving a school of dice throwers. There's the typical snapping of fingers, rattle of the square bones on the concrete floor and excited chatter.

Then a pick-up van approaches and the boys cover the gambling school, whip out their instruments and begin to play. Then follows an irresistible mournful tune ever blown from a pennywhistle.

That is Tom Hark, an evocative street song that went on to conquer the charts across the globe. Tom Hark was composed by Elias "Shamba" Lerole and recorded in 1956 under the EMI label with his brother Aaron "Big Voice Jack" Lerole and their street band under the stage name Elias and His Zig-Zag Jive Flutes.

Its original title was Tomahawk, an apt name that refers to an axe - a common weapon in the black Johannesburg of the 1950s and was used by gangsters and other violent characters as an assault weapon. In turn, young musicians like the Lerole brothers used the tomahawk to defend themselves against gangsters from other turfs. However, in their eternal wisdom, white music executives inexplicably changed the title to Tom Hark. And that's how it was introduced to the world.

In 1956, British film producer and director Leonard Brett was looking for a soundtrack to accompany The Killing Stones (1958), a BBC TV drama series set in SA and based on diamond smuggling in Kimberley's mining fields. After Brett was introduced to the street music of the Lerole siblings and Tom Hark in particular, he decided that his search for a theme tune for his TV show was over. Born in Alexandra, the epicentre of kwela, Aaron Lerole, 82, and his brother started playing flutes and pennywhistles in the 1940s.