Joe Nina takes his talents to the kitchen

For legendary muso Joe Nina, the coronavirus lockdown has provided an opportunity to fine tune his cooking skills, as well as putting final touches to his upcoming music. Known for hits like Ding Dong, Sbali and Nomthandazo, Joe Nina seems to have embraced the moment. He said in the past 10 days he has mastered the art of cooking prawns.

While others want the lockdown to end already, Joe Nina has been working on his music. He has moved his studio to his bedroom to finish mastering his love song, Lukhanji, that will be dropped in two weeks. The song features Sliq Angel.

"Cooking those prawns is one of the craziest things that I have done during this lockdown. I had to because my son loves them. I discovered I am actually good at cooking them. I have been enjoying having the kids around me the whole day.

"I also moved the studio to the bedroom so that I work around my family. During this lockdown, I am doing everything that I have been postponing. In the past four days, I have been mixing a song that I recorded a while back. It is a love song and it also speaks about hope that we need during this time."

The singer, who yesterday celebrated a one-year wedding anniversary, has promised to celebrate this special day with his kids and wife.