Joe Nina takes his talents to the kitchen
For legendary muso Joe Nina, the coronavirus lockdown has provided an opportunity to fine tune his cooking skills, as well as putting final touches to his upcoming music. Known for hits like Ding Dong, Sbali and Nomthandazo, Joe Nina seems to have embraced the moment. He said in the past 10 days he has mastered the art of cooking prawns.
While others want the lockdown to end already, Joe Nina has been working on his music. He has moved his studio to his bedroom to finish mastering his love song, Lukhanji, that will be dropped in two weeks. The song features Sliq Angel.
"Cooking those prawns is one of the craziest things that I have done during this lockdown. I had to because my son loves them. I discovered I am actually good at cooking them. I have been enjoying having the kids around me the whole day.
"I also moved the studio to the bedroom so that I work around my family. During this lockdown, I am doing everything that I have been postponing. In the past four days, I have been mixing a song that I recorded a while back. It is a love song and it also speaks about hope that we need during this time."
The singer, who yesterday celebrated a one-year wedding anniversary, has promised to celebrate this special day with his kids and wife.
"Thanks to corona, I did not have to buy lots of food and drinks for many people. We also celebrated my son's birthday, we just are going to have fun and be safe."
His message: "I urge people to be positive and find ways to embrace this lockdown. I know this is a frustrating moment for people but they need to hang in there. Stay safe, practice all the hygienic precautions. Stay indoors. This too shall pass."
During this lockdown, you can entertain yourself with his music through applications such as iTunes and Spoofy. While keeping busy at home or mowing your lawn, you can listen to Gallo Record Company Quarantunes.
Top 5 songs for mowing the lawn
Wanted and Loved by Wandile Mbambeni
Nomthandazo by Joe Nina
Monkey Gone to Heaven by Absinthe
Scars by Yanga
Let It Burn by Jeremy Loops
