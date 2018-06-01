All you need to know about 24th Sama Awards

The 24th edition of the SA Music Awards (SAMA) gets underway tonight with the non-broadcast awards at Sun City.

They will hit a crescendo tomorrow night when the big five category winners and more are revealed and they dominate trends on twitter and Instagram, from the fashion to the stars and the music.

Here is all you need to know about this year's awards, from A to Z:

A - AKA: He is nominated twice for Record of the Year for his songs Don't Forget To Pray with Anatii and The World Is Yours.

B - Busiswa: In the running for Best Kwaito Album award and Best Female Artist.

C - Comedian Mashabela Galane: He made history by being the first funnyman to be nominated in the Best Kwaito Album category, possibly one of the few to ever get a SAMA nod.

D - Distruction Boyz: After a stunning showing with the chart-topping Omunye, all eyes will be on this Durban duo who are nominated four times.