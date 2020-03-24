Bonang Matheba causes a storm by dancing to AKA’s music
Many have their opinions on exes staying in the past. However, media personality Bonang Matheba doesn't seem to agree, judging from the music she danced to on Instagram live on Monday afternoon.
With most South Africans self-isolating to curb the spread of coronavirus, Bonang, like many celebs, is at home finding ways to stay entertained.
In doing so, moghel asked her fans on Instagram what they were up to.
Little did they know they were about to see Queen B dance to a song by her ex-boyfriend, AKA.
In the video, Bonang vibe to a collaborative single by the rapper and Anatii.
Bonang Vibing To AKA, Are They Back On Good Terms?#Covid_19SA #cyrilramaphosa pic.twitter.com/zOiq5jCeQu— All The Latest (@Varsilife) March 23, 2020
Social media users were quick to judge, landing moghel on the trends' list, as many questioned whether the two were back together or on good terms.
Here are some of the reactions:
You still go to bed in your tired ex boyfriends hoodie kodwa Bonang isn't allowed to jam to AKA's music on her own IG... wenja,fuseg pic.twitter.com/QoxkTnS0b1— ILOVEPABIANA ™ (@PabeeMoganedi) March 24, 2020
One minute AKA tweets “Bonang can’t be used, she’s a Goddess” the next thing Bonang post a video vibing to Mega's song. Sthula sbhekile.... #CoronavirusInSA#Covid_19SA #shutdownsouthafrica #cyrilramaphosa pic.twitter.com/qxFcrmFdmI— Uncle Shakes🇪🇸🏴🇿🇦 (@Bongz_ShakesJr) March 23, 2020
Like today. wow playing AKA's song on the background,I thought it was an old video when they were still dating🙈— ❤️MaDlamean❤️😘 (@tabilizer4) March 23, 2020
Bonang just made a live video jumping up and down, now her fans are stanning. Juu hai pic.twitter.com/kw2cBsRle3— K U L A N I (@kulanicool) March 23, 2020
Nah Bonang... You put that make up to go live on IG, don't lie. You know you'll never let us see you without make up. pic.twitter.com/UZ6SR8N5PT— Sky🌻 (@Cuddle1bug) March 23, 2020
Bonang is a goddess now? Not so long ago you claimed she bewitched with rocks🤦🏼♀️ yuh ah.a https://t.co/kwgSOW0lVA— Drake’s daughter👑♥️ (@WarmieyX) March 19, 2020
Bonang and AKA are low key friends now ? Mhhh sithule nje siyabuka🤔 pic.twitter.com/hYEonhoJfW— AypEeAaa😍 (@BuddhaMk4) March 23, 2020
During a lit moment on the Twitter TL days ago, AKA mentioned, in a now deleted tweet, that moghel was a “goddess” who couldn't be used.
He said this after a fan asked him to stop “using Bonang” to flex.
The rapper was trying to drive home a point that he's had some of the “hottest chicks” in the game fight over him.
“Do you know how many of the baddest, most epic Huns have fought over me in the history of the game? Stop playing,” he tweeted, before drawing Bonang into his rant.
“Wena you will never even get the same privilege to breathe the same air as her [Bonang] in the same room as her ... never mind be with her,” he said.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.