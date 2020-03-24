Bonang Matheba causes a storm by dancing to AKA’s music

Many have their opinions on exes staying in the past. However, media personality Bonang Matheba doesn't seem to agree, judging from the music she danced to on Instagram live on Monday afternoon.

With most South Africans self-isolating to curb the spread of coronavirus, Bonang, like many celebs, is at home finding ways to stay entertained.

In doing so, moghel asked her fans on Instagram what they were up to.

Little did they know they were about to see Queen B dance to a song by her ex-boyfriend, AKA.

In the video, Bonang vibe to a collaborative single by the rapper and Anatii.