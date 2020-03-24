Entertainment

Bonang Matheba causes a storm by dancing to AKA’s music

By Masego Seemela - 24 March 2020 - 13:11
Bonang is getting dragged for jamming to her ex's song.
Image: Via AKA's Instagram

Many have their opinions on exes staying in the past. However, media personality Bonang Matheba doesn't seem to agree, judging from the music she danced to on Instagram live on Monday afternoon.

With most South Africans self-isolating to curb the spread of coronavirus, Bonang, like many celebs, is at home finding ways to stay entertained.

In doing so, moghel asked her fans on Instagram what they were up to. 

Little did they know they were about to see Queen B dance to a song by her ex-boyfriend, AKA. 

In the video, Bonang vibe to a collaborative single by the rapper and Anatii.

Social media users were quick to judge, landing moghel on the trends' list, as many questioned whether the two were back together or on good terms.

Here are some of the reactions:

During a lit moment on the Twitter TL days ago, AKA mentioned, in a now deleted tweet, that moghel was a “goddess” who couldn't be used.

He said this after a fan asked him to stop “using Bonang” to flex.

The rapper was trying to drive home a point that he's had some of the “hottest chicks” in the game fight over him.

“Do you know how many of the baddest, most epic Huns have fought over me in the history of the game? Stop playing,” he tweeted, before drawing Bonang into his rant.

“Wena you will never even get the same privilege to breathe the same air as her [Bonang] in the same room as her ... never mind be with her,” he said.

AKA on Bonang: She can’t be used, she’s a goddess

Rapper AKA had Twitter in meltdown mode on Thursday after he flooded the TLs with cringe-worthy rants about himself, Cassper and Bonang.
