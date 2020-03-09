SA events to go ahead as planned despite virus

Panic over coronavirus has rocked showbiz with upcoming high-profile social events under threat amid health and travel concerns.

But organisers for the DStv Mzansi Viewers' Choice Awards and Yvonne Chaka Chaka founded Backing Vocalists and Session Musicians (BVSM) say they will cautiously continue.

The DStv awards will take place this Saturday at the Ticketpro Dome, in Johannesburg, with a seating capacity of 20,000.

Hosted by Minnie Dlamini-Jones, performers on the night will include Makhadzi, DJ Zinhle, Master KG, Semi Tee, Kammu Dee and Miano.

Stars such as Bonang Matheba, Somizi Mhlongo, Moshe Ndiki, Percy Tau, Anele Mdoda and DJ Fresh are nominated.

"MultiChoice Group has taken the necessary measures to assess and minimise potential risks to its employees, stakeholders and business operations in relation to the novel coronavirus [COVID-19]," said executive head of corporate affairs at MultiChoice South Africa Reggy Moalusi.

"We have not recorded any suspected cases within our organisation and will cooperate with the relevant health authorities in the communities where we operate, as necessary," he said.

Around 300 guests are expected to attend Chaka Chaka's awards at the Soweto Theatre in Jabulani, Soweto.