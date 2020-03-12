Win tickets to the DStv Mzansi Viewers’ Choice Awards

Win 1 of 5 double tickets to the DStv Mzansi Viewers’ Choice Awards 2020 with 1Life and SowetanLIVE

Life is filled with many moments of change and growth. At some point in our lives we are bound to face adversity, but we get to choose whether we let these challenges hold us back or propel us forward to do something great.

This is 1Life’s premise as they once again return to the 3rd DStv Mzansi Viewers' Choice Awards as lead sponsor to present the 1Life Life Changer Award!

This award recognises someone who has triumphed over hardship to turn their own life, and the lives of those around them, around for good.

1Life is giving you a chance to win 1 of 5 double tickets to The DStv Mzansi Viewers' Choice Awards taking place this weekend - on Saturday, 14 March 2020, at the Ticketpro Dome, Johannesburg - and will be aired live on Mzansi Magic.

To stand a chance to win and witness this dazzling ceremony that recognises local talent, enter your details on the form below and tell us: Who won the 2019 Life Changer Award?

Moss Lehlokoa Bonang Mathebe Katharine Liese

All entries close on Thursday 12th March 2020, at midnight. Ts&Cs apply. No entries under the age of 21. Tickets do not include transport and accommodation.